Elizabeth Roberts
Knoxville - Elizabeth "Ann" Roberts age 74 of Knoxville, passed away August 6, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Gary R. Roberts; parents, Eugene and Anna Lou Lee; sister, Wilma Presley; brother, James C. Lee. Survived by sons, Gary (Annette) Garland and Tony Garland; daughters, Tammy Garland and Kristy (Joe) Newman; grandchildren, Nicki Roberts, Josh Garland Aaron Garland and Kyla Newman; special little man, Conner Lawson; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sherrod (Mary) Lee, Robert Lee and Sam (Georgia Ann) Lee; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Reverends Mike Sledge and Rick Nuchols officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Saturday at the gravesite in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019