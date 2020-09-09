1/1
Elizabeth "Libby" Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Libby" Walker

Knoxville - Elizabeth (Libby) Anne Walker, 57, passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, member of Union Baptist Church of Halls.

She is preceded in death by her father, Stanley Kirby, mother, Sunya Lynch, and brother, Jeffrey Kirby.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Walker, sons, Keith (Sarah) and Eric Walker, mother-in-law, Margaret Walker, sister-in-law, Karen Walker, sisters Kim (Mike) Yarnell and Sheri Young, grandchildren, Aimee and Haelie Thompson, Sunya, Brent, and Austin Walker.

Family and friends will meet at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery at 8244 Old Maynardville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37938, on Saturday, September 12th, for an 11:00am graveside service officiated by Pastor Gary Vandergriff.

Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved