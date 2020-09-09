Elizabeth "Libby" Walker
Knoxville - Elizabeth (Libby) Anne Walker, 57, passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, member of Union Baptist Church of Halls.
She is preceded in death by her father, Stanley Kirby, mother, Sunya Lynch, and brother, Jeffrey Kirby.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Walker, sons, Keith (Sarah) and Eric Walker, mother-in-law, Margaret Walker, sister-in-law, Karen Walker, sisters Kim (Mike) Yarnell and Sheri Young, grandchildren, Aimee and Haelie Thompson, Sunya, Brent, and Austin Walker.
Family and friends will meet at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery at 8244 Old Maynardville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37938, on Saturday, September 12th, for an 11:00am graveside service officiated by Pastor Gary Vandergriff.
Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.