Elizabeth "Libby" Werkheiser
Knoxville - Elizabeth "Libby" Jean Werkheiser, age 56, passed away December 21, 2019. She was born March 11, 1963in Phillipsburg, NJ the daughter of Woodrow Raymond Hann and Ella Gertrude Stout Hann. She was a cashier and wife. IN addition to her parents Mrs. Werkheiser was preceded in death by sisters, Myrna Hann, Wanda Cirrelo, Joyce Heater, Dorothy Miller, and Emma Baylor Hann; brothers, Woodrow Hann, Aaron Hann, Roy Hann, Ralph Hann, and Bill Hann. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Earl Werkheiser; daughters, Christina and Carol (granddaughter); son, Earl Werkheiser, Jr. and wife Angela ; brother, Ronald Hann wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Rosie, Bella, Lilly, Rayne, Brooklyn, Kellen, Jazmen, and Angel; daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Chris and Jenny Orlandi; and several other brother and sister-in-laws, and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday December 27, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Alan Smith officiating. The family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 1:00 pm interment service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019