Elizabeth "Carol" WilliamsKnoxville - Elizabeth "Carol" Williams, age 79, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020. Carol was a R.N. on and off for 22 years at St. Mary's Hospital. Carol enjoyed spending time with friends and family. While her children were young she enjoyed bowling and was active in church activities. She served as the Choir Director at Bright Hope United Methodist Church for several years. Carol also liked to spend her time reading, counted cross-stitch, and caring for her pets and the wildlife around her. Preceeded in death by parents Sam and Mae Williams; husband Louis Cross; sister Sandra Baker and niece Jenny Baker. Survived by daughters Susan (Chris) Melton, Beth (Eric) Gould, Sarah (Mark) Rupright; grandchildren Leyna and Adian Gould; sister Ann Csonka; brother Wayne (Randy Jones) Williams and nieces and their families. The family will be holding private services with a Celebration of Life to follow in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Amedisys Hospice in Carol's name.