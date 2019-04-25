|
Elizabeth Wyrick Garrett
Rockford, TN
Elizabeth Wyrick-Garrett, age 51 of peacefully passed away April 12, 2019 after battling multiple myeloma. She was born November 18, 1967. Liz was a fun, light-hearted person, dedicated Mother, phonemial Grandmother. She enjoyed rod runs, fishing, shopping and was a diehard Dale Earnhardt fan. She was a faithful member of Rockford Baptist Church always encouraging family to join her. She was a hard worker, where she meet one of her friends, DeeDe Manroe. She faced more trials and tribulations that most in a lifetime. Once she was diagnosed with cancer, Liz was ready to fight the battle and Fight She Did! She became our hero/role model and token of what seeing the glass half full really meant. Her strength and brave through her battle are unmarked. She was preceded in death by her precious husband of 26 years, Steve Wyrick; mother, Brenda Shom Shore; brother, James Dence.
She is survived by her cherished finance, Kevin Fortener; son, Steven Wyrick and daughter-in-law Sarah Clark; son, Christopher Wyrick and daughter-in-law, Amanda Richards; grandchildren, Spence Lewis and Destiny Rose; sisters, Shirley Smith; beloved niece, Stacy Smith; significant family from late husband, Mickey Wyrick, Tommy Wyrick, Daniel Wyrick and Anita Wyrick. A memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Rockford Baptist Church.
