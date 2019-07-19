Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Resources
Elizebeth Payne Obituary
Elizebeth Payne

Knoxville - Elizabeth Geer Payne, age 86, of Knoxville, TN, got her healing from her Lord and Savior on July 17, 2019, after a brief stay at Life Care Center of Blount County. Elizabeth was of the Baptist faith, and accepted her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a volunteer for Baptist Hospital Auxiliary. Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, puzzles, reading, and taking frequent trips to Walt Disney World, with her loving family.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Seburn and Beulah Geer; and husband, William J. Payne.

She leaves behind to carry on her memory her daughter, Jamie Strader; and her children, Mackenzie and Maverick; son, Seburn Payne and his wife, Jennifer, along with their daughter, Catherine Payne; daughter, Terry Young; son, Jerry Payne; sister, Anita Burchfield; brother, Sam Geer; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 4:00P.M. to 6:00P.M. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00P.M., family and friends will gather at Berry Funeral Home on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 1:00P.M. to follow in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of U.T. Hospice and Life Care Center of Blount County.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019
