Ella Bumgardner
Knoxville - Ella Bumgardner, age 81, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband of almost 60 years on September 3, 2020. Ella is preceded in death by husband, Ed Bumgardner, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by son Edgar (Jackie) Bumgardner; grandchildren, Tosha (Odie) Hall, Kayla (Randy) Lambert, Krystle McKenzie and Jeremy Bumgardner; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Hall, Dalton Hall, Joshua Lowe, Caleb Lambert, and Haley Lambert; sister, Agnes Emert; and a large loving family. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Shannondale Healthcare staff for caring for Ella. Family will receive friends Friday from 6pm-8pm at Weaver's Chapel with service to follow at 8pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:15am Saturday, September 12th at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery. www.weaverfuneralservices.com