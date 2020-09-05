1/1
Ella Bumgardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Bumgardner

Knoxville - Ella Bumgardner, age 81, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord and her loving husband of almost 60 years on September 3, 2020. Ella is preceded in death by husband, Ed Bumgardner, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by son Edgar (Jackie) Bumgardner; grandchildren, Tosha (Odie) Hall, Kayla (Randy) Lambert, Krystle McKenzie and Jeremy Bumgardner; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Hall, Dalton Hall, Joshua Lowe, Caleb Lambert, and Haley Lambert; sister, Agnes Emert; and a large loving family. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Shannondale Healthcare staff for caring for Ella. Family will receive friends Friday from 6pm-8pm at Weaver's Chapel with service to follow at 8pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:15am Saturday, September 12th at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery. www.weaverfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
08:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved