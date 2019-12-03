|
|
Ella Mae Campbell Holloway
Knoxville - Ella Mae Campbell Holloway age 86, of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Knoxville. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her first husband Clarence Campbell, second husband Ed Holloway, parents Levi and Peggy Daughtery, sister Aline Swafford, and brothers David Habel and Chester Jarman. She is survived by sons: Gary Campbell, James Campbell, and David Campbell; daughters: Margaret Hurst (Rickey), Angie Ramsey (Jimmy), and Lisa Collins (Rick); eleven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, and sister Leecy Lay. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. James Hammock. Family and friends will meet Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL for a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019