 -->
Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Campbell Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Mae Campbell Holloway Obituary
Ella Mae Campbell Holloway

Knoxville - Ella Mae Campbell Holloway age 86, of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Knoxville. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her first husband Clarence Campbell, second husband Ed Holloway, parents Levi and Peggy Daughtery, sister Aline Swafford, and brothers David Habel and Chester Jarman. She is survived by sons: Gary Campbell, James Campbell, and David Campbell; daughters: Margaret Hurst (Rickey), Angie Ramsey (Jimmy), and Lisa Collins (Rick); eleven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, and sister Leecy Lay. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. James Hammock. Family and friends will meet Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL for a procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -