|
|
Ella Ruth Foust
Lake City, TN
Ella Ruth Foust, age 88, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Courtyards Assisted Living Facility in Knoxville, TN. Ella Ruth was a lifelong member of Main Street Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Most importantly, she was devout Christian who loved her church and her Bible. Ella was a homemaker and a retired Avon representative where she was distinguished President's Club Member. Over the years, Ella Ruth loved to sing hymns with her late husband and soulmate, Venson Foust, with whom she was blissfully married for over 62 years. She also was known as a good cook who made the best fried potatoes and the best apple stack cakes in the entire world. Her favorite saying was, "You're not the boss of me." Ella loved chocolate ice cream, chocolate pudding, her bling and planting flowers. Ella Ruth is preceded in death her husband, Venson Foust;parents, Rev. Thomas Riley and Charity Duncan Douglas whom she loved dearly;brother, James Marion Douglas;sisters, Beatrice Apple, Evelyn Davis-Stinson, Anna Bell Morgan, Estelle Ballew and Margaret Inez Douglas. Survivors Sister,Irene Russell;Sons, David Foust,Knoxville, Samuel Thomas Foust, Powell;Daughter, Janie Ruth Johnson & Rick, Knoxville;Grandchildren; Darren Foust & Heather, Clinton, Davida Beth Foust-Selvey & Roger,LaFollette, Joshua Adam Johnson & Chelsey, Knoxville,Allison Nicole Thomas Knoxville,Andrew Thomas Foust, Nashville;Great Grandchildren,Cole Foust, Carter Foust, Isaac Selvey, Tyler Selvey and Ava Elizabeth Thomas; Ahost of special and loved nieces and nephews. Special and Devoted Friends,Pauline Martin, Clinton andBarbara McNeeley, Claxton The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Courtyards Senior Living.Visitation: 5:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN. Funeral Service: 7:30 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Main Street Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Phillips
officiating. Interment: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.You may also view Ella Ruth's guestbook online atwww.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019