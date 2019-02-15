|
Ella "Ruth" Sheckels Keaton
Knoxville, TN
Ella "Ruth" Sheckels Keaton, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 13, 2019. A loving and devoted wife, mother and Mimi. Ruth loved gardening, cooking and UT Sports, especially the Lady Vols and softball. She was preceded in death by husband of 53 years Earl D. Keaton; father Dewey Sheckels; mother Nettie Hansard; brothers Lloyd, Earl and Clyde Sheckels; sisters Mildred Brewer and Mary Edna Monroe. Survived by beloved sons David and Allen Keaton; daughter Kathy Keaton; granddaughter Kerri Keaton (Nick Fortner) and great granddaughter Ella Keaton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , . Serving as pallbearers are Kenny Monroe, Randy Monroe, Jimmy Monroe, Nick Fortner, Cris Wyrick and Tim Foust. Family and friends will meet 2:45pm Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for 3pm graveside service. Family will receive friends 6:45-8:15pm Friday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019