Ellen Gilbert
Seymour - Ellen M. Gilbert, age 93 of Seymour, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. She was a Depression Era child, raised in the Dupont area of Sevier County. She was a proud member of the graduating class of Sevier County High School and later briefly taught elementary school in her community. For many years Ellen worked for JCPenney as part of her role as devoted wife and mother. She loved camping with family and friends and was an avid gardener, able to make just about anything grow and bloom.
Ellen was a long time member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church where she served in many capacities throughout the forty-five plus years. After moving to Seymour in the late 1980's she and husband Louis became actively involved members of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was affectionately called "Miss Ellen" by all who knew and loved her.
Preceded in death by parents Walter L. Drinnen and Lucinda Galyon Drinnen Burchell; beloved husband of nearly 69 years, Louis B. Gilbert; daughter, Pamela Maria Gilbert; son, Donny L. Gilbert; and sister Joyce Drinnen Benson Gamerl. She is survived by son, David A. Gilbert and wife Margaret; daughter-in-law, Teresa Gilbert; grandchildren, Melanie McDaniel and husband Eric, Scott Gilbert and wife Molly, Ben Gilbert and wife Candace, Joey Gilbert and wife Brandi; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Gracie, Finnian Joshua, Jack, and Crosby; sisters, Velma Drinnen Kerr and Lois Drinnen Rogers; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses of UT Hospice and Visiting Angels caregivers who were so kind and loving toward Ellen as they gave her comfort and care.
The family will Receive Friends on Saturday, March 7th from 1:00-2:00 pm at Berry Highland South, 9010 E Simpson Rd. The Funeral Service will follow, with Pastor Glenn Metz officiating. Private Family Interment will be at Knob Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Shiloh Baptist Church building fund would be her wish: 1432 Shiloh Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the Gilbert family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020