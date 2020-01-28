Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Interment
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Hwy
Knoxville - Ellen "Wood" Hackney Williams, age 81, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School, she received her BA from the Western Kentucky University, and Master's Degree in Library Science at University of Tennessee. She was a former member of the Red Hats Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruth Wood, sister Ann Mason. She is survived by her husband, Jack Williams; children, Stephen Hackney, Holly Hackney (Gary Asher), Leigh Hackney (Tori Hackney); grandchild, Michael Ferrari-Hackney. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 11:30 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow 11:30 am with Rev. Larry Rockemann officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, on (John Sevier Hwy). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
