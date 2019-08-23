|
|
Ellen Mae Kennedy
LaFollette - Ellen Mae Kennedy, age 84, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was a member of Little Cove Creek Baptist Church in Caryville. Preceded in death by husband, James D. Kennedy; son, Danny Kennedy; parents, Bill & Mary Lowe Davis; several brothers and sisters
Survivors
Daughter: Carol & husband Terry Derry
Son: Rick & Sandra Kennedy
7 Grandchildren 14 Great-grandchildren
Sister: Geraldine Sparks, Sidney Ohio
Special thanks to Holston & NHC Nursing Home for their exceptional care
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 PM in the Chapel
Brother Clyde Davis officiating
Family and friends will meet 12:30 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Bowman Cemetery in Clairfield for Interment
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019