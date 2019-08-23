Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Bowman Cemetery
Clairfield, TN
Ellen Mae Kennedy

Ellen Mae Kennedy Obituary
Ellen Mae Kennedy

LaFollette - Ellen Mae Kennedy, age 84, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was a member of Little Cove Creek Baptist Church in Caryville. Preceded in death by husband, James D. Kennedy; son, Danny Kennedy; parents, Bill & Mary Lowe Davis; several brothers and sisters

Survivors

Daughter: Carol & husband Terry Derry

Son: Rick & Sandra Kennedy

7 Grandchildren 14 Great-grandchildren

Sister: Geraldine Sparks, Sidney Ohio

Special thanks to Holston & NHC Nursing Home for their exceptional care

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 PM in the Chapel

Brother Clyde Davis officiating

Family and friends will meet 12:30 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Bowman Cemetery in Clairfield for Interment

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
