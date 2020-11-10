1/1
Ellen Mottern
Ellen Mottern

Sevierville - Ellen Ernestine Mottern, age 81 of Sevierville, TN passed away Monday November 9, 2020. She was employed by the Sevier Farmer's Co-op for ten years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Mottern; and her father, Roy Hale; mother, Anna Webster.Ernestine is survived by her children, Debbie and Doug Brewer, Michael and Carolyn Stanifer, Sheila Bohanan and Lonnie Cockrum, Allen and Susie Stanifer; 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Cecil and Joann Hale; sister, Joyce and Larry Fox.

Per family's request, masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Although there will not be a receiving line friends may come and pay their respects from 4-6:30PM Friday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7PM with Pastor Mike Vincent officiating. Interment will be 11AM Saturday at Burchfiel Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
