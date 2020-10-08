Ellis Holland
Knoxville - Ellis F. Holland, of Knoxville, went to his heavenly home on October 7, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center at the age of 92. Ellis was of the Baptist faith and had a long career with the IBEW Local 760 as an electrician. He also served in the US Army during WWII. He will always be remembered for his passion for hunting and fishing.
Ellis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlsie Holland; son, Danny Holland; parents, Tom and Nell Holland; and brothers, Bobby and Larry Holland. He is survived by his daughters, Diana York and husband Rich, Connie Pierce, Jeannie Bates and husband Bryan; daughter-in-law, Rivon Holland; grandchildren, Steven York, Danny Holland, Zane Mathews, Zack Mathews; great-grandchildren, Rachel York, Lane York, Trey Holland; brother, David Holland and wife Brenda; sisters, June McEwen and Ruth Sharp; nephew, Bobby Holland; and several extended family and friends.
Family and Friends will gather for a Graveside Service on Monday, October 12th at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery, with KPD Chaplain Pam Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, please pay forward an act of kindness or give to your favorite charity
In lieu of flowers, please pay forward an act of kindness or give to your favorite charity
