1/1
Ellis Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellis Holland

Knoxville - Ellis F. Holland, of Knoxville, went to his heavenly home on October 7, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center at the age of 92. Ellis was of the Baptist faith and had a long career with the IBEW Local 760 as an electrician. He also served in the US Army during WWII. He will always be remembered for his passion for hunting and fishing.

Ellis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlsie Holland; son, Danny Holland; parents, Tom and Nell Holland; and brothers, Bobby and Larry Holland. He is survived by his daughters, Diana York and husband Rich, Connie Pierce, Jeannie Bates and husband Bryan; daughter-in-law, Rivon Holland; grandchildren, Steven York, Danny Holland, Zane Mathews, Zack Mathews; great-grandchildren, Rachel York, Lane York, Trey Holland; brother, David Holland and wife Brenda; sisters, June McEwen and Ruth Sharp; nephew, Bobby Holland; and several extended family and friends.

Family and Friends will gather for a Graveside Service on Monday, October 12th at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery, with KPD Chaplain Pam Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, please pay forward an act of kindness or give to your favorite charity in his memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Highland South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved