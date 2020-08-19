1/1
Elmer "Leo" Brooks
Elmer "Leo" Brooks

Knoxville - Elmer "Leo" Brooks age 90 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020. He was a member of Everett Road Baptist Church. Leo retired from the X-10 Plant in Oak Ridge and also worked at U. T. Carl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Brogan Brooks; son, James Leon Brooks; parents, Thomas Reed Brooks and Bessie Brooks; sisters, Eleanor Herron, Jewel Cron and Wanda Diggs; twin brother, Cleo and brothers, Erskine and Cecil Brooks. Survived by his sons, George Brooks (Jeri) and Clyde Brooks (Sandra); grandchildren: Nakia Brooks, Chellico Blair, Sheria Phillips, Tommie Brooks, Bobby Taylor, Ashley Brooks, Geordan Brooks and Chase Hamilton; great-grandchildren: Steven Blair, Summer Blair, Autumn Brooks, Payson Brooks, Hayden Brooks, Hannah Brooks, Karrin and Marissa Swenson, Carson Taylor, Emilyn Taylor, Hunter Hamilton, Bryson Hamilton, Brookelynne Hamilton; great-great grandson, Leo Brooks; sister Vivian Daywalt; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Anita Dean officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Marietta Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Marietta Cemetery
