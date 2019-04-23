|
Elmer "Don" Creekmore
Powell, TN, TN
Elmer Don Creekmore, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 at home. He was born in Jellico, TN on October 3, 1942. His family moved to Oak Ridge in 1944, during the Manhattan Project, when his father began working at K-25. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1960 and attained the rank of Eagle Scout in his senior year of high school. He retired from his job as a lineman at Y-12 Nuclear Plant in 2003, also previously employed for many years as a lineman at K-25 and the City of Oak Ridge. He became a Christian at an early age and attended the Oak Ridge Church of God during his childhood. Don was an avid Oak Ridge Football and UT Football fan. His favorite pastime was driving his 1989 Corvette. He was an animal lover and deeply missed his German Shephard Buddy who died a year ago. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zemory and Geneva Bowlin Creekmore; wife, Nancy Ellen Creekmore; son, Joseph Paul "Little Joe" Creekmore. He is survived by his
sister and brother-in-law, Betty and James Lay, Oak Ridge; Sons, David Creekmore, Powell, TN who moved into the home with his father to care for him; Jeffrey Creekmore and his wife Jennifer, Longwood, Florida. Grandchildren (Florida): Ashley (Tony) Johnston; Amber Creekmore; Lauralee Creekmore; Breanna and Karleigh Creekmore. Great-grandchildren (Florida); Chelsea Faller, Chloe Johnston, & A.J. Johnston. Nephews: Scott (Meschelle) Lay, Powell, TN; Jimmy Lay, Knoxville, TN. Former wife and friend, mother of his three sons, Brenda Jenkins, Sorrento, Florida. The family of Don are very grateful for the caregivers from Professional Case Management and UT Hospice which enabled him to live at his home surrounded by family and caring compassionate nurses and staff. Heartfelt thanks to Special Friends/Caregivers from Professional Case Management who showered him with love and exceptional care during the last year: Christy, Micki, Aryssa, Merci, Samantha, Misty, Courtney, Jared, Garrett, Shauna, Jennifer, Deb, and Lori; And Brandon and UT Hospice staff for comfort care. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1 PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with UT Hospice Chaplain Greg Bennett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an animal rescue. An online guest book may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019