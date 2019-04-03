|
Elmer Dewey Rogers
Seymour, TN
Elmer Dewey Rogers age 78, from Seymour. Passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He was a member of Dripping Springs Baptist Church and French Broad Lodge #588 Kodak, TN. He was a Master Mason since 1974. He love hunting, fishing, camping, and working on cars. He was employed at Robertshaw Control for 341/2 years. Preceded in death by: his Father Rev. Shadie Rogers, Mother: Sylvia Rogers, Step father: Ira Reagan, twin brother, Delmer Rogers; father-in-law, Roy Lewelling; mother-in-law Lela Lewelling. Survivors:
Wife of 57 years: Dorothy Lewelling Rogers. Daughters and sons-in-laws: Darlene and Robert Morgan, Kaye and Robert Vess. Grandchildren: A.J. Walker, Courtney Vess, Candice and John Fortson. Great-grandchildren: Ryker (Spud) and Zoie Walker. Sister-in-laws: Ruth Parton, Grace Floyd. Several Nieces Nephews and extended family Members. Special thank you to the staff at UT Hospice. Funeral Service 7 PM Wednesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Jack Hitch, Rev. Curtis Franklin and Rev. Gary Cowan officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Thursday at Dripping Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807 (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019