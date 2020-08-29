1/
Elmer Earl Mullins
1952 - 2020
Elmer Earl Mullins

Powell - Elmer Earl Mullins born June 21, 1952 and passed away August 27, 2020. Son of the late David and Mary Kitts Mullins who preceded him in death along with his niece Tiffany. Survivors include his husband Tim Steinke; brother and sister-in-law Sam and Reva Mullins; and many friends. A lifelong resident of Knoxville and Powell; graduate of Powell High School and the University of Tennessee. Elmer was a visual display manager at Sears, Target and Kohl's, he also had a cleaning business. Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to one's favorite charity in memory of Elmer. Cards of condolence may be mailed to Tim Steinke 723 E. Emory Rd Knoxville, TN 37938. Online condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
