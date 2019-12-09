|
Elmer Leon Matthews
Seymour - Elmer Leon Matthews, age 82, of Seymour, TN passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019
He worked 34 years at O' Neal Steel and was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church for 47 years
He is preceded in death by parents, Roy and Stella Loretta Matthews; sisters, Mildred Tarwater, Belle Pickens, Fama Flynn, and Elizabeth Smelcer; and brothers, C. D., Judd, Carl, Bill, and Bob Matthews
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Laura Williams Matthews; children, Tim (Sherry) Matthews and Travis (Tammi) Matthews; grandchildren, Lauran (Doug) Mikels, Lindsey (Chad) Malone, and Landon Matthews; great grandchildren, Nash Mikels and Lance Malone; and several nieces and nephews
Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 5-7 P.M. in Atchley's Seymour chapel with funeral service to follow at 7P.M., Reverend Kenneth Stansberry and Reverend Gabe Brown officiating. Graveside service Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Providence Cemetery with full military honors by American Legion Post 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019