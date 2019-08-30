|
|
In Loving Memory of
Elmer P. Griffin
Sunrise 9/19/1919 - Sunset 8/30/2011
The songwriter once wrote:
Here we are again
that old familiar place
Where the wind will blow no one ever knows the time or space
Don't cry for me
Don't shed a tear
The time I shared with you will always be.....and when I'm gone still carry on
Don't cry for me....
My husband, our dad, our granddad
our great grand dad
Your melodious voice is still in our hearts and we know that YOU still carry on
We MISS YOU & We LOVE YOU
Alma, Eugene and Pat, Jackie, Donald, Stephanie, Larry Jr., Cayden and Nicholas
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019