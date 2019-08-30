Resources
Elmer P. Griffin

Elmer P. Griffin In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Elmer P. Griffin

Sunrise 9/19/1919 - Sunset 8/30/2011

The songwriter once wrote:

Here we are again

that old familiar place

Where the wind will blow no one ever knows the time or space

Don't cry for me

Don't shed a tear

The time I shared with you will always be.....and when I'm gone still carry on

Don't cry for me....

My husband, our dad, our granddad

our great grand dad

Your melodious voice is still in our hearts and we know that YOU still carry on

We MISS YOU & We LOVE YOU

Alma, Eugene and Pat, Jackie, Donald, Stephanie, Larry Jr., Cayden and Nicholas
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019
