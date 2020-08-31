1/1
Elmo C. Matthews
Elmo C. Matthews

Knoxville - Elmo C. Matthews, 85, long-time resident of Knoxville, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on July 30, 1934 to Leo and Sophia Matthews in Western Kentucky. He grew up near Owensboro, KY.

In January of 1955, Elmo married the love of his life, Marlyn Johnson. Elmo attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky where he received his Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering in 1957 . He obtained his Master's in Space Technology from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1968.

He served his country for 3 years in the United States Air Force as a Maintenance Officer. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for 2 years for Convair/General Dynamics on Atlas ICBMs. He then spent 11 years as a General Electric Project Engineer for NASA, working on the Apollo Saturn V and Skylab space programs. He then worked for TVA for approximately 20 years in Knoxville, TN and at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. He retired in 1993. After retiring in Knoxville, he worked on several part time projects, including work with FEMA assessing damages after severe weather storms/natural disasters. He also gave greatly of his time, talents and treasures to his church, friends and assorted charities.

Elmo is predeceased by his parents and son, Gary Matthews.

His legacy is carried on by his wife, Marlyn; two sons, Donald and Mike; two grandchildren, Traven and Donna; and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Rowan, Ari and Nora.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Church of Knoxville, 1610 Midpark Road, at 10:00, Sep 24, followed by a graveside ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery at 2:00 PM.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 20, 2020.
