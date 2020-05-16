|
Elogene Hale
Scott Depot - Elogene Hale, 88, of Scott Depot, formerly of Oak Ridge and Louisville, TN passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born November 7, 1931 in Clendenin, WV, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Hale; her mother, Mary Agnes Plunkett Clark; her siblings, Richard, Frank and Betty as well as her grandmother, Lula Greenway. Gene was a former secretary in the Oak Ridge area and loved her animals. A graveside service will be held at 1pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories of Gene and offer condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to a hospice facility of your choice. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Hale family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020