Eloise Jones
Knoxville - Eloise (Thompson) Simmons Jones, age 97 of Fountain City, formerly of Athens, TN, passed away at 2:22 AM Friday, January 31, 2020. She retired as the office manager with Ridge Textile Company, member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. Preceded in death by parents; "Mr. Jim" and Grace Thompson, 4 brothers, husbands; Lamar Simmons and Luther Jones, and son Jimmie Simmons. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Judy and Larry Palmer, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty Thompson, as well any many special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, with a celebration of life service to follow at 5:00 PM, Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at McMinn Memory Gardens for an 11:00 AM graveside service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Windsor Gardens Assisted Living and Covenant Hospice. The family ask that memorials be made to Central Baptist Church Fountain City Renovation Fund, 5364 N. Broadway Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020