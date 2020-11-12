Eloise "Tootsie" Neely
Knoxville - Neely, Eloise "Tootsie" age 87, of Knoxville, TN went to be with Jesus Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Tootsie fought a valiant fight with cancer for three years. She was preceded in death by children, John, Jeff, Kirk and Joe Neely. Tootsie is survived by loving husband of 70 years, Lee Roy Neely; daughter, Lori and husband, John Mason; son, Tony and wife, Terri Neely; grandson, Jake Neely; granddaughter, Leslie and husband, Adam Brown; great grandson, Eli Bohanan; great granddaughter, Becca Brown; beloved niece, Denise "Neenie" Lee; beloved great niece, Hollie Gagne.
Family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Royal Chaplain Corps Ministry (RCC) at P.O. Box 52467 Knoxville, TN 37950 or online at www.royalchaplaincorps.com
in honor of Tootsie Neely.
