Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Life Ministries
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
7:00 PM
New Life Ministries
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
12:30 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Interment
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Powell Valley Cemetery
Eloise Tibbs Obituary
Eloise Tibbs

LaFollette - Eloise Tibbs, age 91, of LaFollette passed away Saturday May 16, 2020. She was a Charter Member of LaFollette Church of God and Retired after working at Imperial Reading, PACKA, Greenbrier and as a greeter at Walmart She was preceded in death by husband: William Leon Tibbs, parents: Edward and Dolly Cutts Mink, Granddaughter: Tammy Renee Brooks, Great-grandson: Mackenzie Smith and 13 siblings , sons in law: Richard Brooks and Paul Sweat Sr.

Survivors

Children: Linda Brooks, George (Eddie) Tibbs, Shirley Sweat and Larry Tibbs and Glenna

Grandchildren: Ricky Brooks, Pam Sweat Millican and David, Paul Sweat Jr., Allen Brooks, Charlotte Tibbs Helton and Matt, Rebecca Tibbs Peterson and late Tony, Patrick Sweat and April, Adam Bullock, Robin Tibbs, Sheena Tibbs Gross and Jason

Several Great grandkids

Several Great Great grandkids

Sister: Ella Fay Jones

Family will receive friends from 4 PM to 7 PM Monday at New Life Ministries with funeral service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Paul Sweat and Rev. Wesley Sweat Officiating

Family and friends will meet 12:30 Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 1 PM Interment.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic please remember to practice social distancing as set forth by the Governor and CDC Guidelines.

Online Condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2020
