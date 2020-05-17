|
|
Eloise Tibbs
LaFollette - Eloise Tibbs, age 91, of LaFollette passed away Saturday May 16, 2020. She was a Charter Member of LaFollette Church of God and Retired after working at Imperial Reading, PACKA, Greenbrier and as a greeter at Walmart She was preceded in death by husband: William Leon Tibbs, parents: Edward and Dolly Cutts Mink, Granddaughter: Tammy Renee Brooks, Great-grandson: Mackenzie Smith and 13 siblings , sons in law: Richard Brooks and Paul Sweat Sr.
Survivors
Children: Linda Brooks, George (Eddie) Tibbs, Shirley Sweat and Larry Tibbs and Glenna
Grandchildren: Ricky Brooks, Pam Sweat Millican and David, Paul Sweat Jr., Allen Brooks, Charlotte Tibbs Helton and Matt, Rebecca Tibbs Peterson and late Tony, Patrick Sweat and April, Adam Bullock, Robin Tibbs, Sheena Tibbs Gross and Jason
Several Great grandkids
Several Great Great grandkids
Sister: Ella Fay Jones
Family will receive friends from 4 PM to 7 PM Monday at New Life Ministries with funeral service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Paul Sweat and Rev. Wesley Sweat Officiating
Family and friends will meet 12:30 Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 1 PM Interment.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic please remember to practice social distancing as set forth by the Governor and CDC Guidelines.
Online Condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2020