Stawberry Plains - Elsie N. Hillard, age 80 of Strawberry Plains, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was a member of Shady Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Burl L. Hillard, Sr.; her parents, Isaac and Ruth Perry; brother and sister in-law, Wayne and Daris Moody; brothers in-law, Eugene Hillard, Carroll Hillard and Frank Lee; sister in-law, Margaret Hillard Wilson. She is survived by and will be sadly missed by her children, C. Elaine Lundy (David), Lonas Hillard (Jana) and Joseph Hillard (Deedra); grandchildren, Jessie Lundy Curatolo (Joe), Jamie Lundy, Megan Hillard Carney (Phil), Morgan Hillard, Makenzie Hillard, Isaac Hillard, Kynlee Hillard (Nate) and Jonah Hillard; great grandchildren, Keaton and Kyndle Carney, Forrest Moore; sisters, Pauline Hodge (Ronald), Louise Chandler and Delores Shope (Ralph); brothers, Lester Moody (Pearlie), Dean Moody (Fleda), Fain Moody (Kay) and Sam Moody (Laura); sister in-law, Neta Smith (Allen); brother in-law, Dewey Hillard; many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Attending pallbearers are Isaac Hillard, Jonah Hillard, Phil Carney, Joseph Curatolo, Nate McGinnis and Jesse Rule. Honorary pallbearers are Keaton Carney and Forrest Moore. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Fort Sanders Hospital and staff and Jefferson Park Nursing Home and staff. We appreciate all of your care for our beloved mother. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29th, from 5-7 PM at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Arthur Pedigo and Rev. Allen Smith officiating. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 30th, at 11 AM at Shady Baptist Church. Flowers will be welcomed or memorial donations may be made to the or Shady Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.mccartyevergreen.com Arrangements by McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019