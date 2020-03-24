Services
Knoxville - Elsie JEAN Gregory's faith became sight on March 23, 2020 as she went to be with Jesus. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughter, Debby Warwick, and twin sister, Jane Holloway. Jean's surviving children are, Cindy Krusenklaus, Carol Edmunds (Dan Edmunds) of Knoxville, and Bill Gregory, Jr. (Lori Gregory) of Prague, Czech Republic.

Jean loved and was loved by all those who knew her. She was an example of a strong, humble woman of God. Jean will be deeply missed but she left us a tremendous legacy.

Jean was a Sunday School teacher for 60 years at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She was a teacher in the Knox County school system, avid tennis player, incredible cook, talented seamstress, artist, and was a Co-Founder of Rocky Top Decorative Painters, where she taught many people how to tole paint.

Jean is survived by grandchildren, Leslie Boler, Paige Brown, Daniel Edmunds, Laura Wolfe, Ruthie Bouck, Ben Gregory, Andrew Gregory, Sarah Schomer, and Kira Krusenklaus; great grandchildren, Molly and Ty Boler, Jansen and Will Brown, Luke and Asher Wolfe, Kelsey, and son-in-law, David Warwick.

Services will be private. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gregory family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
