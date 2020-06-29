Elsie Lee Doyle Buckner
Knoxville - Elsie Lee Doyle Buckner, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a dedicated member of Salem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny C. Buckner; parents Horace Eugene Doyle and Elizabeth Keith Doyle; siblings Dorothy Lindsay, Gene (Moe) Doyle, Betty Rhea, Jackie Dean Doyle, Mabel Harrell, Saran Branam, and Albert Doyle. She is survived by daughter Angela Beal (Jay); special grand dog Blue; brother-in-law Charles Buckner (Deloris); several nieces and nephews. Special friends: Nicole Patalano, Donna Emory, and Barbara Weeks. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Allen James officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.