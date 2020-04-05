Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Arnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Mae Coots Arnett


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Mae Coots Arnett Obituary
Elsie Mae Coots Arnett

Knoxville - Elsie Mae Coots Arnett, age 87, of Knoxville, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away Saturday evening, April 4, 2020.

Elsie was born in Lacon, Alabama in 1933 to George Coots and Ethel Yarbrough Coots. She retired from TVA after many years of service. Elsie lived in Alabama, Chattanooga, and most recently in Knoxville, where she could be closer to her children and precious grandchildren. She loved to cook, sew and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John D. Arnett, Jr; brother, John Coots.

Elsie is survived by her son, Dr. John D. Arnett, III (Pam); daughter, Shelia D. Arnett; grandchildren, Emily and John David Arnett; brother, Lewis Coots, several nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.

Special thanks to Asbury Place (Chestnut) in Maryville, especially her nurses and caregivers.

Private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, www.alztennessee.org or to the Pat Summitt Foundation, www.patsummitt.org

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Arnett family.www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -