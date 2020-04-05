|
|
Elsie Mae Coots Arnett
Knoxville - Elsie Mae Coots Arnett, age 87, of Knoxville, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away Saturday evening, April 4, 2020.
Elsie was born in Lacon, Alabama in 1933 to George Coots and Ethel Yarbrough Coots. She retired from TVA after many years of service. Elsie lived in Alabama, Chattanooga, and most recently in Knoxville, where she could be closer to her children and precious grandchildren. She loved to cook, sew and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John D. Arnett, Jr; brother, John Coots.
Elsie is survived by her son, Dr. John D. Arnett, III (Pam); daughter, Shelia D. Arnett; grandchildren, Emily and John David Arnett; brother, Lewis Coots, several nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
Special thanks to Asbury Place (Chestnut) in Maryville, especially her nurses and caregivers.
Private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, www.alztennessee.org or to the Pat Summitt Foundation, www.patsummitt.org
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Arnett family.www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020