Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Pobletts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Marie Pobletts


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Marie Pobletts Obituary
Elsie Marie Pobletts

Knoxville, TN - Elsie Marie Pobletts, 96, passed away September 21, 2019. Born November 6, 1922 in Baltimore County, MD, she lived in Miami, FL for 55 years, moving to Knoxville, TN in 2017.

A young WWII widow of Frank Knobeloch, Marie is also predeceased by husband of 68 years, Garland Pobletts, a veteran of WWII and Korea, by parents, Ernest and Lorena Koenig, sisters Evelyn Ruppert and Dorothy Good. Survived by children Carol Parnell (Donald), Knoxville, TN, Susan Ferslew (Kenneth), Johnson City, TN, Garland E. Pobletts, Naples, FL; grandchildren Donald Parnell, Jr. (Ellen), David Parnell (Ellen), Matthew Ferslew, Brian Ferslew (Jayme); great-grandchildren Hudson, Caroline, Mary Mac Parnell, and Sophia Graham; sister Ernestine Long, and nieces and nephews.

Marie was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and friend. She had a zest for life, a quick wit, and caring spirit that leaves a lasting imprint on all who knew her. Marie loved preparing meals and baking cookies for family and friends. She worked as a legal secretary until retiring in her early 70's. Marie was a lifetime active member of the United Methodist Church.

The family thanks the staff and residents of Arbor Terrace of Knoxville Assisted Living for their love and care during her residency there; the medical staff at UTMC and the physical therapy and care staff of Life Care Center of Blount County.

A memorial service will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather to celebrate Marie's life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mark UMC Memorial Garden, 7001 Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37919, or HonorAir Knoxville, 7536 Taggart Ln, Knoxville, TN, 37938.

Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now