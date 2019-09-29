|
Elsie Marie Pobletts
Knoxville, TN - Elsie Marie Pobletts, 96, passed away September 21, 2019. Born November 6, 1922 in Baltimore County, MD, she lived in Miami, FL for 55 years, moving to Knoxville, TN in 2017.
A young WWII widow of Frank Knobeloch, Marie is also predeceased by husband of 68 years, Garland Pobletts, a veteran of WWII and Korea, by parents, Ernest and Lorena Koenig, sisters Evelyn Ruppert and Dorothy Good. Survived by children Carol Parnell (Donald), Knoxville, TN, Susan Ferslew (Kenneth), Johnson City, TN, Garland E. Pobletts, Naples, FL; grandchildren Donald Parnell, Jr. (Ellen), David Parnell (Ellen), Matthew Ferslew, Brian Ferslew (Jayme); great-grandchildren Hudson, Caroline, Mary Mac Parnell, and Sophia Graham; sister Ernestine Long, and nieces and nephews.
Marie was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and friend. She had a zest for life, a quick wit, and caring spirit that leaves a lasting imprint on all who knew her. Marie loved preparing meals and baking cookies for family and friends. She worked as a legal secretary until retiring in her early 70's. Marie was a lifetime active member of the United Methodist Church.
The family thanks the staff and residents of Arbor Terrace of Knoxville Assisted Living for their love and care during her residency there; the medical staff at UTMC and the physical therapy and care staff of Life Care Center of Blount County.
A memorial service will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather to celebrate Marie's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mark UMC Memorial Garden, 7001 Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37919, or HonorAir Knoxville, 7536 Taggart Ln, Knoxville, TN, 37938.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019