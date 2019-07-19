Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
1932 - 2019
Elsie Starling Obituary
Elsie Starling

Farragut - Elsie Geneva Starling

Member, Central Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, Tn

With her devoted husband Carl at her side, Elsie Geneva Starling, 87, formerly of Oak Ridge, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 17, 2019. Elsie was born in Ringgold, Georgia, in 1932, to Charles A. and Margaret Lockhart Clark, and is a Bible-believing Christian. She graduated from Ringgold High School in 1949 where she was active in numerous school organizations, including 4-H. She also played all four years on the varsity basketball team. Elsie married Carl D. Starling on July 29, 1950, and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She chose homemaker as her career and devoted herself to serving others and selflessness. Elsie served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout leader and served in the Parent Teacher Associations at her children's schools. Her favorite activities included homemaking, Bible study, gardening, and serving others, wherever she saw a need, wherever she saw a hurt, wherever someone needed love and care.

Mrs. Starling is survived by her husband Carl; daughter, S. Teresa Ridings and Mickey, Brentwood; Pamela C. Shirley and Carl Clifford II, Farragut; David A. Starling, Farragut; and granddaughters LeeAnna J. Melton and Chad, Brentwood; Brooke Hickman and Russell, Columbia; Stephanie Schneider and Josh, Knoxville; Carl Clifford Shirley III and Jessie, Clarksville; Michelle Riley and Jason, Cypress, Texas; Tiffany and Gabrielle Starling, Farragut; and great grandchildren Madeline, Miles, and Molly Melton, Brentwood; Amelia Rose Hickman, Columbia; Maggie, Libby, and Will Schneider, Knoxville; and Ford and Carson Shirley of Clarksville. The family thanks Hospice and the many caregivers at Northshore Heights who showered Elsie and her family with love. In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by brothers Alvin, Curtiss, Grady, and Jennings Clark, and sister S. Mildred Trew. Receiving of friends is scheduled at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge for Sunday, July 21, from 12:30-2:00pm. The funeral will begin at 2:00pm with Dr. David Crocker officiating, and private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Salvation Army. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019
