Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
December 26, 1949-December 6, 2019

Elton Frerichs, age 69 of Vonore, Tennessee, beloved father, grandfather, brother, friend, and educator passed away suddenly on December 6th, 2019 at UT Hospital. Elton was a lifelong learner. He was a Vonore High School graduate with the class of 1967. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1972 from the University of Tennessee, his Master's degree in 1974 from the University of Tennessee, his E.Ds. in 1989 from TN Tech University, and his PhD in 2008 from the University of Tennessee. He was also Second Lieutenant, Infantry in the Tennessee National Guard. Elton worked for the Monroe County School system for 32 years. He was a teacher at Vonore High School from 1973-74, a guidance counselor at Vonore High School from 1987-1992, a guidance counselor at Monroe County Voc Tech Center from 1992-1995, a principal at Vonore Elementary from 1995-2001, the Federal Programs Director, Assistant Director of Schools, Secondary Supervisor and Vocational Director in the Monroe County Central Office from 2001-2010, and the CTE Director from 2010-2019. Elton dedicated his life to loving his family and educating students of Monroe County. He loved playing with his grandchildren more than anything else in the world. He was an avid reader, collector of campaign buttons, and he loved sitting on his porch watching the deer on his property. Elton was preceded in death by his father, Elton F. Frerichs Sr. and son, Matt Frerichs. He is survived by his son, Major Frerichs, daughter-in-law, Dawn Frerichs of Sweetwater, daughter, Abby Foster, son-in-law, Eli Foster of Vonore, mother of his children Beverly Dunn, his grandchildren, Taylor, Major II, and Henry Frerichs, and Meredith Foster, mother, Lenis Frerichs of Vonore, sister, Joy Frerichs and William Simon of Chatsworth, GA, sister, Bonnie Sheeley, brother-in-law, Lynn Sheeley III, nephew, Lynn Sheeley IV, of Knoxville, and best friend and colleague, Sherry McConkey. His body is gone from this world, but his legacy will remain with us forever. Receiving of friends will be held at Biereley Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville on Sunday from 5-7 P.M., immediately followed by a memorial service, Rev. Denny Moore and Jarvis Bivens officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. Monday, Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
