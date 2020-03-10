|
Emanuel Martin, Jr.
Emanuel Martin, Jr. was born May 22, 1932, in Knoxville Tennessee and departed this life on March 6, 2020 at Fort Sanders NHC.
He was a graduate of Austin High School class of 1953 and earned an Associate Degree from Knoxville Business College. Mr. Martin was a veteran of the United States Army and a former employee of Unity Mortuary. He retired from Southern Railroad and Holiday Inn, World's Fair Site.
Emanuel was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Alvina Brown-Martin; parents, Emanuel, Sr. and Juanita Martin; brother, Sanford Martin; sisters, Lillie Clark and Brenda Beal.
He leaves to cherish his memory: son, Emanuel Martin III (Anita) of Chattanooga, TN, daughters; Melodie (Paul) Daniels of Rockford, TN, Marquetta (Fredrick)Waters of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Alishea (Wadie) Suttles of Chattanooga, TN, Isaiah Waters of San Diego, CA, Danielle Daniels of Antioch, TN and Shantel (Trailon) Johnson of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Zion and Amiya Thompson of Chattanooga, TN; sisters, Roberta Martin of Knoxville, TN, Ella Hughes and Pauline (Louis) Troutman of Lemon Grove, CA; sisters-in-law Wanda (John) Buffington of Springfield, OH, Waneeta ( Frenchie) Kyle of Jeffersonville, IN, Estelle (Herman) Smith of Athens, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins (special cousin, Edna Sanders) and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Cherry Street Church of God Sanctified, 729 S. Cherry Street. Funeral to follow with Elder Eric Satterfied, Officiating and Elder Kevin Christmon, Eulogist. Entombment, with full military honors and dove release at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Alcoa Highway. Special thanks and appreciation to Fort Sanders UHC and Dr. Steven Masters for their compassionate care during his illness. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020