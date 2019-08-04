|
Knoxville - HOPSON, EMERINE RICE- age 92 of Karns, passed away Friday, August 2 at Oak Ridge Hospital. Emerine was born August 7, 1926 in Conway, Kentucky to Arthur & Lillie (Ball) Rice. She attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. Emerine was a long-time member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church in Karns. She loved quilting and her beautiful quilts received many awards at both local and national quilt shows. Preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years Arthur (Hoppy) Hopson; her parents, Arthur and Lillie Rice; brothers Clayton Rice, Orrin Rice, Eugene Rice, Wendell Rice, and Arlie Rice; and sister Nadine Rice Nunley. Survivors include daughter Janet and son-in-law, Roger Kittelson; sister Opal Amaleen Chasteen; niece Deni (Dan) Ryan, and nephews Greg Rice, Jerry (Teresa) Rice, and Donald (Tami) Rice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church or to the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 5th at Weaver's Chapel with Rev. Glenna Manning officiating. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
