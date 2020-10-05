1/1
Emilee Frincke
Emilee Frincke

Knoxville - Emilee Barnes Frincke passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville. She loved life, her family, her many friends, and her faith. She was a member and faithful believer at West Hills Presbyterian Church. Emilee was born in 1936 in Chattanooga to Lee Barnes and Katherine Bynum Barnes, and attended GPS and UT, where she studied education. She later raised a family in Knoxville, and continued to live an active and happy life until the day before her passing. Emilee is survived by her daughter Katherine Michele Frincke and her son Thomas Lee Frincke, and by her grandsons Max and Theo Frincke. In lieu of flowers or family gifts, donations in Emilee's name may be made to West Hills Presbyterian Church 7600 Bennington Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909 , or to Knox Area Rescue Mission 418 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, or can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/RoseMannHeritage. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
