Emily A. Nunn
Maryville - Emily A. Nunn age 76 of Maryville passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Maryville Church of Christ and taught bible class for the ladies at the church. Emily enjoyed travelling and cruising. Survivors include: Husband of 54 years, Danny Nunn; Sons & Daughter-in-law, James & Kelly Nunn of Maryville and John Nunn of Atlanta, GA; Grandchildren, Spencer Lewark and Katie Lewark, Luke Hill; Sister, Mary Lou Martin; many friends in Maryville and Kingston. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Maryville Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 6:00 PM with Benjamin Kirven officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
.