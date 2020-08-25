1/
Emily Aleen Nicely
Emily Aleen Nicely

Washburn - Emily Aleen (Coffman) Nicely-age 66 of Washburn passed away Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at Claiborne Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in by parents, Ausburn and Sarah Idol Coffman; sister, Glenda Rosalee Coffman.

Survivors: husband, James Nicely of Washburn; brothers, Robert (Arlene) Idol; Wayne Coffman, all of Washburn; Willis Coffman of Maynardville; Leslie Coffman and Jesse (Juanita) Coffman, all of Washburn. Sisters, Lillie (Wayne) Hensley of Thorn Hill; Rose (Garrett) Hensley of Washburn; special niece who was like a daughter to her, Jennifer Frye and her husband, Michael of Washburn. Several other nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Wednesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jerry Epperson, Rev. Donnie Coffman officiating with music by Rev. Jerry and Carolyn Epperson and Mark. Interment 10 A.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery, Thorn Hill. Pallbearers: Mark Hensley, Gary Hensley, Kevin Coffman, Josh Coffman, John Idol, Chris Coffman, Anthony Coffman. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
