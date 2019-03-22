|
Emily Amanda Miller
Knoxville, TN
Emily Amanda Miller, 35, of Knoxville, TN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born in 1983 in Knoxville, TN, the daughter of Bill and Brenda Miller.
Emily was a loving and compassionate person who always gave 100% to everything she took on. She was a medical assistant for many years, focused on thorough and quality care of the patients. She studied at home to improve her abilities and never hesitated to take on additional responsibilities. Emily loved movies, arts and crafts, and her two dogs, Peanut and GiGi.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marjorie Wooten, Harold Miller, and Paul Jones. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Brenda Miller, her sister and brother-in-law, Alison and Kyle Benton, and her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is deeply missed by her family and those who knew and loved her.
The family is having a private service at their church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Emily's memory to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.
https://humanesocietytennessee.org/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019