Emily Cole Guffey
Knoxville, TN
Emily Cole Guffey, 61, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on February 25th, 2019. She was born November 14, 1957 in Nashville, Tennessee to Phillip and Dorothy Cole.
Emily was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church attending Pennington UMC in Nashville and Middlebrook Pike UMC in Knoxville. Her faith was very important to her and she was eager to volunteer when needed. Emily's friends brought great joy to her life and she poured her heart into nurturing those relationships. She loved both hosting and traveling great distances to spend time with friends she's had for decades. Her memory will live on in their hearts. Emily loved to travel and visited many places around the world including China and many European countries. She enjoyed collecting souvenirs and sharing their stories with friends and loved ones.
Emily is preceded in death by her father, Phillip E. Cole.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Jennings Cole; sister, Melissa Cole Orgain (Dr. Richard Orgain); nephews Dr. Joel Veitschegger (Katherine) and Dr. Adam Veitschegger (Stephanie); and her niece, Rachel Wheeler (Stephen). She is also survived by three great nephews.
Memorial service is to be held at Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, 7234 Middlebrook Pike. Knoxville, TN at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10th under the guidance of the reverend Bruce Galyon, senior pastor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, www.holstonhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019