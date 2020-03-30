|
|
Emily Corinne Pierce
Maryville - Our beloved Cori passed away early in the morning on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Maryville, Tennessee. Her life ended suddenly and tragically after a long struggle with addiction, and it pains us to share this obituary today.
Emily Corinne Pierce was born on April 9, 1980, in Nashville, TN. She was the fourth of six children to Steve Pierce and Carla McKeethren and she had two children, Kati Luttrell and Chase Collins. Cori graduated from South Doyle High School in 1998.
Cori was a free spirit, unafraid to be unique and to challenge the status quo. We will remember Cori by her contagious laughter, her love for music and dancing, and her ability to take care of others. She had a radiating presence and her smile and laughter could fill up a room. Even in moments where she couldn't take care of herself, she would find meaning and purpose through the needs of others.
She is survived by her children, Kati and Chase; her siblings, Betsy Pierce, Alyssa Pierce, Susi Pierce, Devin Pierce, and Jill Pierce Beasley; her parents, Steve Pierce and Carla McKeethren; her step-grandmother, Patricia Pierce; Chase's father, Darrell Collins; and her significant other, Paul Hart.
Her memorial service will be determined and announced at a later date, and any donations will be directed to a college fund for her 10-year-old son, Chase.
We would like to thank everyone that loved Cori and our family and everyone that held hope for her recovery. We are humbled by the love and gratitude of our community.
"You belong among the wildflowers…far away from your trouble and worry. You belong somewhere you feel free."
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020