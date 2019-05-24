|
|
Emily Duke Copenhaver
Lenoir City, TN
Emily Duke Copenhaver passed away May 22, 2019. Emily was born in Kentucky on February 8, 1933, but lived many years in Oak Ridge and Lenoir City, Tennessee. Emily grew up in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1955. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree. Emily began her career employed by the Girl Scouts in Oak Ridge. In 1961 she began a long productive career at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) where she worked in the Information Division with one of the first scientific information centers; research projects with Federal Emergency Management Agency; and later developed one of the first environmental safety and health regulatory training organizations in the Health and Safety Research Division. She worked at ORNL until her retirement in 1993. She served as a mentor to many women and supported the local chapter of the American Business Women's Association for many years. Emily was a wonderful friend who enjoyed traveling, playing cards, attending the Oak Ridge High School Class reunions, and attending her church, Central United Methodist Church, Lenoir City. She previously attended Trinity United Methodist Church where she volunteered many hours and resources for the church.
Emily was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Duke; her brother, Al Duke, and her beloved cousin, David Wright. Emily is survived by her niece, Abby Duke of New Market, TN; cousin, Lauren Wright of Jellico; cousin, D. B. Wright, his wife, Ginny and children, Lorelai and Elizabeth in Greece; a host of friends who were more like family; special friends and caregivers, Betty Edwards Hawk, Cindy Strange, and Stacy Evans.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scott Layer officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the Jellico Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Appalachian Bear Rescue, P. O. Box 364, Townsend, TN 37882. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.
www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019