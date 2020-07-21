Emily Kilcollins
Knoxville - Emily Michelle Kilcollins age 38 of Knoxville, passed away July 20, 2020. Preceded in death by mother and step-father, Donna and Michael Crenshaw. Survived by sons, Austin Bailey and Ethan Tyler Kilcollins and their dad, Gordy; father and step-mother, Frank and Shirley Lee; brothers, Jason (Libbie) and Nick (Ginger) Lee; step-sister, Pamela Goetsch; step-brother, Geoff (Jen) Prows; nieces, Deanna Shipman and Mykenzie Lee; nephews, Dearan, Dominic, Daymian and Hayden Lee and Seth Ferguson; 9 great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-7 pm Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Friday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
