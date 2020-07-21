1/1
Emily Kilcollins
{ "" }
Emily Kilcollins

Knoxville - Emily Michelle Kilcollins age 38 of Knoxville, passed away July 20, 2020. Preceded in death by mother and step-father, Donna and Michael Crenshaw. Survived by sons, Austin Bailey and Ethan Tyler Kilcollins and their dad, Gordy; father and step-mother, Frank and Shirley Lee; brothers, Jason (Libbie) and Nick (Ginger) Lee; step-sister, Pamela Goetsch; step-brother, Geoff (Jen) Prows; nieces, Deanna Shipman and Mykenzie Lee; nephews, Dearan, Dominic, Daymian and Hayden Lee and Seth Ferguson; 9 great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-7 pm Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Friday at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
July 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
