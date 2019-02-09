|
|
Emma Jean Roach
Corryton, TN
Emma Jean Roach - age 85 of Corryton passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Bobby Roach; parents, Otha and Minnie Johnson; brothers, Clyde, O.C., and Calvin Johnson; sisters, Ilo Rauhuff and Mattie Neubert. Survived by sons, Bobby E. Roach and wife, Freida, Darrell Roach and wife Jennifer; daughters, Kathy Snyder and husband Billy, Patty Scannell and husband Ray; grandchildren, Travis Roach, Chasity Dalton and husband Chris, Joey Miller, Clint Condry, and Dustin Roach; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Ann Frye. Family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Doyle Wolfenbarger officiating. Family and friends will then go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for the burial. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019