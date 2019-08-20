|
Emma Knight Atchley
Sevierville -
Emma Knight Atchley, age 99 of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Born to Floyd and Marie Conner Knight on December 3, 1919, Emma was the second of five children who grew up on a farm just outside Dayton, Tennessee. Emma graduated from Carson Newman College in 1942 with a major in math. Emma's college honors and activities included the Varsity Debate Team, secretary of the Science Club, member of the Women's Letter Club, president of Callies, and Miss Carson Newman. After teaching for a year in Rossville, Georgia, she moved to Newport News, Virginia, and worked briefly as a junior engineer at Langley Field. In July 1943, Emma boarded a train to Los Angeles where, in a beautiful garden setting, she married Navy Ensign Bill Atchley on July 31, 1943. While Bill served with the Navy in Brazil, she worked for TVA in Chattanooga.
Emma was active in her church and community, teaching three year olds in Sunday School for 60 years, working with Intermediates in Training Union, and leading the WMU. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, Delta Kappa Gamma, Retired Teachers Association, and was a founding member of the Sevier County Teachers Credit Union. After resuming her teaching career in the early 1960s, first as a substitute and then full time, she taught Algebra, Geometry, and English until her retirement in 1994. She was a supporter of Sevier County High School Smoky Bears and on Friday nights through the 2018 season she could be found at the stadium decked out in her purple and white. In 1988, she was named Sevier County Secondary Teacher of the Year, and in 2010 she was inducted into both the Sevier County Education Hall of Fame and the Sevier County High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Faith and family were the cornerstones of her life. She did not talk a lot about her faith, but she lived it in all aspects of her life. She created a home that was always open to family members and their friends. Some of her happiest times were those when she was surrounded by the sounds of conversations, lively games, and laughter of family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Truett "Bill" Atchley, son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Cherie Atchley, and daughter-in-law, Susan Atchley, sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred and Howard Cockrum and Lucille and Ken Woodfin, brothers and sister-in-law, Conner and Mary Knight and Felix Knight.
Survivors include her Daughter: Barbara Atchley; Sons and daughters-in-law: Bill, Jr. and Sally Atchley, Bob and Norma Atchley, Bruce and Shelia Atchley, Brent and Karen Atchley; Grandchildren: Amy (Bobby) Eggimann, Truett (Lisa) Atchley, Blake (Meredith) Atchley, Katie Atchley, Bryan (Kristi) Atchley, Jr., Ann Marie Atchley, Kayla Atchley, Michael Wynn, Abbey Atchley, Emily Atchley, Daniel (Shasta) Patrick, and Graham Patrick; Great Grandchildren: Joey and Charlie Eggimann, Will, Wyatt, Hailey, and Cooper Atchley, Linton Atchley, River Atchley, Ansley and JoJo Atchley, Trace and Blake Wynn, Magnolia Patrick; Sister-in-law Helen Knight and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the William and Emma Atchley Scholarship Attn: Susie Trentham, Carson Newman University, Box 557, Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760 or to Appalachia Service Project, 4523 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.
The family will receive friends 11 AM-2 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 with funeral service following at 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church, Sevierville with Rev. Dan Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019