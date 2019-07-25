Services
Emma Long Obituary
Emma Long

Knoxville - Emma Orr Long, age 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Boyd Long.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Long Sallee, of Knoxville, her son Bill Long, granddaughter Tiffany Long, grandson, Matthew Long, and great granddaughter, Presley Long, all of Chattanooga.

Special thanks to all the staff at Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation for the excellent care. Special thanks also to Dee Norman and Rhonda Hamilton for years of faithful visits and many kindnesses.

The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, July 26, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service for Emma will follow at 1 pm on Friday at the North Chapel with Reverend Rebekah Fetzer officiating. Entombment will be at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019
