Emma Shultz
Knoxville - Emma Lou Shultz age 87 of Knoxville, passed away July 10, 2020. She retired from Watson's and Knox County Schools. Preceded in death by husband, Paul Shultz; twin sons, Lester and Christopher Shultz; parents, Luke and Georgia Lee; siblings, Robert, Charlie, Oliver, Earl, Roy. Edith and Sara. Survived by sons, Randall and Timothy Shultz; daughter, Jackie Chambers; grandchildren, Tony (Sarah) Shultz, Jessica (Rusty) Fox and Bobby (Rebecca) Shultz; special great-granddaughter, Lillian Shultz; sister, Nora Sloan; sister-in-law, Lillian Lee. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 9:15 am Thursday at Solway Methodist Cemetery for a 9:30 interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
