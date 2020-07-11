1/1
Emma Shultz
Emma Shultz

Knoxville - Emma Lou Shultz age 87 of Knoxville, passed away July 10, 2020. She retired from Watson's and Knox County Schools. Preceded in death by husband, Paul Shultz; twin sons, Lester and Christopher Shultz; parents, Luke and Georgia Lee; siblings, Robert, Charlie, Oliver, Earl, Roy. Edith and Sara. Survived by sons, Randall and Timothy Shultz; daughter, Jackie Chambers; grandchildren, Tony (Sarah) Shultz, Jessica (Rusty) Fox and Bobby (Rebecca) Shultz; special great-granddaughter, Lillian Shultz; sister, Nora Sloan; sister-in-law, Lillian Lee. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 9:15 am Thursday at Solway Methodist Cemetery for a 9:30 interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
July 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
