Emmalee Winegar Renfro
Knoxville - Emmalee Winegar Renfro was born August 17, 1924 in Knoxville. She passed away November 24, 2020. Emmalee is survived by her husband of 73 years, Grady W. Renfro; daughter, Laura Jan Renfro; son, David Renfro and wife Becky; grandchildren Luke Renfro, Lindsay Minton and husband Eric, and Jessica Renfro; great-grandson, Finn Grady Minton and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Andrew Jesse and Anna Evans Winegar; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Robert and Georgia Renfro and Norman and Jimmie Renfro; and a dear cousin, Lena Evans Robertson.
Central Baptist Church of Fountain City was Emmalee's lifelong church home where she met and married her beloved husband, Grady. There she was actively involved in various ministries including working with eleven-year-olds in Sunday School, Royal Ambassadors, and Baptist Women. Emmalee graduated from Central High School, attended Carson-Newman College (where her parents met), and earned her BS in Home Economics at the University of Tennessee. At UT, she was an active member of Delta Zeta Sorority, representing the sorority on the Panhellenic Council, and enjoyed activities at the Baptist Student Union. She was a home economist with the Knoxville Utilities Board, a member of the Knoxville Area Home and Community Section of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, a former member of Fontinalis, and a charter member of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Fountain City.
Emmalee was graced with the gift of hospitality and was an excellent cook and hostess at family gatherings and Saturday outings at Norris Lake. A lifelong lover of butterflies, her grandson once counted over a thousand butterflies in the decorations and books throughout her home. After growing up with a clay tennis court in her backyard, she continued playing tennis with friends for most of her life. She and Grady shared many enjoyable meals out with close friends in the Hungry Eight.
The family appreciates the attentive care Emmalee received from the staff of Beverly Park Place and UT Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Memorial Fund of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, 5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918 or www.cbcfc.org
