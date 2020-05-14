Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:45 PM
Milan Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
Emmerdell Lester Obituary
Emmerdell Lester

Powell - Emmerdell Lester, age 95 went to spend a glorious eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a long- time member of Milan Baptist Church in Maynardville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Lester, daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Clifford Ingram, parents Thurman and Eller Hill, sisters, June Sexton, Betty Mingee, Pina Keller, Dottie Hill and brothers Leamon Hill and Harold Hill. She is greatly loved and already missed by sister, Lottie Rollag of Sioux Falls, SD and brother and sister-in-law Woody and Charlene Hill of Huntsville, AL, sisters-in-law, Winona Lester and Evelyn Lester. She had many wonderful nieces, nephews and relatives in the Hill and Lester families. The family would like to thank the folks at Maple Court Senior Living and Avalon Hospice for the love and care they gave to Emmerdell. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Milan Baptist Church P.O. Box 786 Maynardville, TN 37807 Attention: Gerald Coppock. Family and friends may call at their convenience at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 9 to 2 pm Saturday. Family and friends will meet 1:45 pm Sunday at Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Elder John Robbins and Reverend Jody Winstead officiating. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 16, 2020
