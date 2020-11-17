Emmett Bowman Yette



Emmett Bowman Yette was the thirteenth child of thirteen children born to Cora Lee Rector Yette and Frank Mack Yette. Emmett was born on September 25, 1932, in Harriman, Tennessee. He died peacefully on November 13, 2020, at his home in Knoxville Tennessee. Emmett served two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired educator of Knox County Public Schools and during his 38-year tenure, was a beloved teacher, coach, and mentor.



Emmett developed a love for athletics as a little boy. He was very competitive in football, baseball, and track during his school years. He excelled at playing football as defensive back and was nicknamed "Speedy" by his college teammates. Emmett also excelled in the classroom and had a love for mathematics.



Emmett graduated from Tennessee State University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics. While at TSU he continued his career in football and was initiated into the brotherhood of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He began his teaching career at Campbell High School in Rockwood Tennessee, where he coached the men's basketball team. After teaching at Campbell for 9 years Yette taught at the Blue Ridge Job Corps in Marion Virginia. Emmett later returned to Knoxville to continue his love for teaching with the Knox County public school system. Yette was a teacher/coach at Vine Junior, Austin East High School, Bearden High School, South Middle and Northwest Middle School. He was the head coach for the Austin East High School football team for four years.



Emmett is preceded in death by his parents Cora Lee Rector Yette and Frank Mack Yette: sisters, Edna, Hope, Lyda, Dorothy, Johnnie, Imogene, brothers, Otis Yette, Howard Yette, and Samuel Yette:



Emmett is survived by his sister Alma Ruth Wright; sons, Bryan Yette, (daughter-in-law Sabrina Yette), Steven Sims, Mark Yette, Thomas Peguese, Gregory Yette; daughters, Evon Yette, Karen Yette, Lyda Y. Edwards (Phillip Edwards son-in-law), Tracey Sims, Tia Brown, Stephanie Raiford, Celia Yette, Christina Stoner, Cynthia Yette: and a host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends to include; special friends to the family, Frank Linson, and Terry and Dorthea Gist.



Family will receive friends, Friday November 20, 2020 from 9:30 to 10am at Jarnigan and Son Mortuary 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Knoxville, TN 37914, with funeral services to follow. Rev. Harold Middlebrook officiating. Interment at East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Final arrangements by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.









